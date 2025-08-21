Nextech3D.ai Announces Plans to Acquire 100% of AI Spatial Computing and Event Platform ARway, Streamlining Operations

Company already owns 15million shares or about 40% of the 37 million shares outstanding in Arway Corporation ("Arway") OTCQB: ARWYF / CSE: ARWY

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 21, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:N29) ("Nextech" or the "Company"), an AI-first technology company focused on 3D modeling and event technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it intends to reacquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Arway Corporation ("Arway") (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY) that it does not already own (the "Transaction"). The reacquisition will allow Nextech to further consolidate its technology stack with Arway and Map Dynamics ("Map D"), creating a more unified company while Streamlining Operations.

Evan Gappelberg CEO Comments:

"This reacquisition represents the consolidation of our businesses into a stronger, more streamlined Nextech3D.ai. By fully integrating Arway with Map D, we are accelerating our vision of delivering a unified event technology suite powered by AI, 3D modeling, and immersive tools."

Strategic Rationale - Driving Efficiency and Growth Through Streamlining

Map D, Nextech's event management platform, supports hundreds of events annually with features such as interactive floor plans, exhibitor management, ticketing, badge printing, mobile apps, and soon, blockchain ticketing. By bringing Arway back under the Nextech umbrella, the Company will eliminate duplicative overhead, streamline development resources, and centralize operations under a single event technology suite.

It is important to note that Nextech already owns approximately 15 million shares of Arway, representing about 40% of the company. In addition, Nextech management collectively holds approximately another 20% stake. This significant combined ownership underscores Nextech's deep alignment and vested interest in Arway's long-term success.

This consolidation is expected to:

Reduce costs by integrating teams and technologies, cutting redundant expenses, and creating a leaner operational structure.

Accelerate product development by unifying AI, AR, and navigation tools directly within the Map D Event Suite.

Enhance revenue growth by offering organizers, exhibitors, and attendees a seamless end-to-end solution-resulting in higher adoption rates, stronger customer retention, and expanded recurring SaaS revenues.

By leveraging efficiencies across platforms while strengthening Map D's core offerings, Nextech3D.ai is positioning itself for both improved profitability and scalable growth in the global event technology market.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments

"This transaction is about building a stronger, more efficient Nextech3D.ai. By consolidating Arway back into Nextech and aligning it closely with Map D, while reducing costs, eliminating redundancies, and streamlining operations across our event technology platforms. With Nextech already owning about 15 million shares of Arway, or 40%, and our management team holding another 20%, we have both a strategic and financial alignment with this business. By bringing ARway fully back under the Nextech umbrella, we are optimizing operations, creating a unified product suite that can scale faster, deliver greater value to customers, and capture more recurring revenue. This positions Nextech to not only operate leaner but also to grow stronger and more profitably in the years ahead."

The goal is to create a single end-to-end SaaS platform that spans:

Event setup and management;

AI-powered matchmaking between attendees and exhibitors;

AR and AI navigation inside venues;

Ticketing and payments, including upcoming blockchain-based capabilities.

This integration builds on Nextech's strategy of driving higher recurring revenue through SaaS and subscription-based event solutions, while leveraging its core strengths in AI and 3D modeling.

About ARway

Originally incubated within Nextech, Arway was spun out in October 2022 and listed independently on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Its technology enables no-code, no-hardware AR navigation using visual marker tracking. Post-Transaction, ARway will continue as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nextech, with its tools embedded into the Map D ecosystem to create a new AI focused event technology platform.

Transaction Terms

The reacquisition is expected to proceed through a three-cornered amalgamation, whereby Arway will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nextech. Shareholders of Arway will receive Nextech common shares in exchange for each Arway share held. Final terms, including the exchange ratio and deemed price, will be disclosed in the forthcoming shareholder circular.

Completion is subject to Arway shareholder approval, CSE approval, and customary closing conditions. A notice of meeting and circular with full details will be filed on SEDAR+ in due course. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all.

Further details about the proposed Transaction will be provided in a disclosure document to be prepared and filed in connection therewith. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the foregoing matters may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

CEO Comment

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a diversified augmented reality, AI-powered 3D modeling, and spatial computing company servicing e-commerce, advertising, and event industries. Through its proprietary platforms and SaaS offerings, Nextech3D.ai delivers scalable, cutting-edge technology solutions to a global client base.

For more information, visit: www.Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company that produces photorealistic 3D models and immersive spatial experiences for e-commerce, retail, and event applications. The company leverages proprietary AI to scale production of 3D assets for some of the world's largest retailers including Amazon, and digital ecommerce platforms Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai

For more information and full report go to https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg / CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

