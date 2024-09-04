Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Gabather TO 6

At the request of Gabather AB, equity rights TO 6 will be traded on First North Growth Market as from 5 September 2024. Security name: Gabather TO 6 ----------------------------- Short name: GABA TO 6 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0022574141 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 354935 ----------------------------- Terms: The warrants of series TO 6 will be issued free of charge and will be available for subscription of new shares during the 21 January 2025 - 4 February 2025. One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Gabather AB at an exercise price corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Gabather AB's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 2 January 2025 - 16 January 2025, however not less than approx. SEK 0,24 and not more than SEK 1,05 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 21 January 2025 - 4 February 2025 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 31 January 2025 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission AB on +4672-252 34 51.