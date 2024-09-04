Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Megachance: Deutsches Analystenhaus sieht bei dieser Aktie fast +100 % Kurspotenzial!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGN2 | ISIN: SE0010869552 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J2
Frankfurt
04.09.24
09:18 Uhr
0,026 Euro
+0,003
+12,82 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GABATHER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GABATHER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.09.2024 17:10 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Gabather TO 6

At the request of Gabather AB, equity rights TO 6 will be traded on First North
Growth Market as from 5 September 2024. 



Security name: Gabather TO 6
-----------------------------
Short name:   GABA TO 6  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022574141 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  354935    
-----------------------------

Terms: The warrants of series TO 6 will be issued free of charge and will be  
     available for subscription of new shares during the 21 January 2025 - 4
     February 2025. One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1)
     new share in the Gabather AB at an exercise price corresponding to 70 
     percent of the volume-weighted average price paid for the Gabather AB's
     share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 2 January 
     2025 - 16 January 2025, however not less than approx. SEK 0,24 and not 
     more than SEK 1,05 per share.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 21 January 2025 - 4 February 2025                    
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  31 January 2025                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura
Fondkommission AB on +4672-252 34 51.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.