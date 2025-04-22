Gabather AB: Gabather AB and MINDIG Reveal Promising fMRI Results Demonstrating GT-002's Lasting Impact on Brain Activity

Gabather AB, a biotechnology company at the forefront of neuropsychiatric therapeutics, in collaboration with neuroimaging experts at MINDIG, announces groundbreaking results from their latest functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) analysis of Gabather's candidate drug GT-002. The study builds upon previous EEG findings and confirms GT-002's sustained and significant effects on intrinsic brain activity, reinforcing its promise as a new treatment in neuropsychiatry.

Using resting-state fMRI the study compared GT-002 with both Lorazepam (a reference drug) and placebo across a cohort of 17 healthy subjects. Through a rigorous cross-over design, the study captured the temporal dynamics of brain oscillations at baseline, 2 hours, and 4 hours after administration.

Key Findings:

• Robust and Lasting Brain Activation: GT-002 induced a sustained increase in low-frequency oscillation (LFO) power - a key marker of spontaneous neural activity - over the four-hour post-dosing period. This enhancement outperformed both Lorazepam and placebo.

• Significant Regional Effects: Statistical analyses revealed marked LFO power increases in brain areas such as the Motor Cortex, Parietal Lobes (Right Parietal and Left Intraparietal Sulcus), and the Left Superior Temporal Sulcus. These areas are associated with motor control, attention, and language processing.

• Consistency with Previous EEG Results: These fMRI findings are in strong alignment with earlier EEG data from the same study, which also demonstrated GT-002's modulatory impact on neural oscillations, further validating the compound's pharmacodynamic effects.

• Differentiated Pharmacological Profile: Unlike the transient effects observed with Lorazepam, GT-002 demonstrated a prolonged and differentiated impact on neural oscillatory dynamics, suggesting a novel mechanism of action in modulating intrinsic brain activity.



"These new fMRI results are a major step forward in our understanding of GT-002's unique neurobiological profile," said Michael-Robin Witt, CEO of Gabather. "They support our long-standing belief that GT-002 represents a transformative opportunity in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders, with the potential to improve the lives of millions."A Path ForwardThe findings mark a significant milestone in Gabather's mission to develop innovative treatments for mental health disorders. By integrating multimodal neuroimaging approaches, the GT-002 program is laying a solid scientific foundation for future clinical Phase 2 development, regulatory engagement and licensing activities.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:Michael Robin Witt, CEOEmail: mrw@gabather.comWebsite: www.gabather.comGabather is listed on First North Growth Market and Corpura Fondkommission AB is Certified Advisor.This information is information that Gabather AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, by the above contact, for publication at 13:30 on the 22nd of April 2025.About GabatherGabather AB is a Swedish biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation treatments to support mental and cognitive well-being. With a focus on brain health, Gabather aims to bring new hope to individuals affected by neuropsychiatric conditions. The leading drug candidate, GT-002, is designed to work precisely on specific brain receptors-offering potential therapeutic benefits while minimizing unwanted side effects. By combining deep scientific expertise with a commitment to innovation, Gabather is creating therapies that address unmet needs in brain health. The company's R&D strategy emphasizes safety, effectiveness, and improved quality of life for those affected by complex neuropsychiatric challenges. Gabather relies on data from advanced neuroimaging tools such as brain imaging (fMRI) and EEG. These allow scientists to observe how a treatment affects brain activity in real time, providing valuable insights that help guide development and support more personalized care.