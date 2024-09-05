New to the Street and the Sustainable Green Team Ltd. Enter Into a 6-Year Media Agreement, Features Monthly Cable Show

FMW Media's New to the Street, a nationally televised business show, and The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company") announces a 6-year media agreement

FMW Media's New to the Street, a nationally televised business show, and The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC PINK:SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company") announces a 6-year media agreement. New to Street will produce comprehensive media content highlighting the operational advancement in SGTM's sustainability products and services. The deal includes new media production, whereas SGTM has a stand-alone TV show, a New to The Street "Special Original" production.





LOGO

LOGO

Every month, as sponsored programming, Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Originals will air a stand-alone The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. show featuring specific products, environmental case studies, and interviews with key personnel. The first show will air on Saturday September 28 at 6:30 PM ET,

Bloomberg TV can reach up to 124 million households, giving SGTM an enormous marketing platform to inform viewers about the Company's products. The monthly program is part of SGTM's overall mission to increase its marketing footprint in sales growth and to provide understanding about its sustainability products that improve ecological conditions domestically and globally.

Concurrently, the New to The Street business show will feature SGTM segments during its televised program on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming.

"We are thrilled to enter into this media partnership with New to The Street," states Tony Raynor, CEO/President of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. "Over the last couple of years, SGTM's media presence created and aired by New to The Street has enabled us the opportunities to share nationally and internationally our Company's commitment in providing extraordinary products and services that advance sustainability. We can expand our presence with further media activities, such as SGTM's monthly show highlighting our operational commitment to innovation and striving to revolutionize agricultural sustainability globally. SGTM is constantly looking for new marketing avenues to increase our market footprint and our conscious objective to improve shareholders' value. I want to thank Vince Caruso and his media team for creating this opportunity for The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd."

In addition to the televised show, Accel Media International (ACCEL) will provide SGTM with "Out-Of-Home" daily media postings, including digital streams on subways, street levels, and billboards. New to The Street and ACCEL will direct and produce thirty-second (30) TV commercials, airing across multiple networks about SGTM's products and services, featuring SGTM as a leading provider of sustainable and eco-friendly products.

Vince Caruso, CEO/Producer of New to The Street and President/CEO of Accel Media International, LLC, states, "I'm excited to close this media agreement with The Sustainable Green Team. Ltd. Tony Raynor and his team are consummate professionals dedicated to providing product solutions to advance the sustainability needs of the planet. The produced shows and media streams will show this commitment and proven strategies working in the US and globally. The SGTM media platform features groundbreaking, inspirational, and informative content, showing the world the power of sustainability and the difference it can make on the Earth."

New to The Street's TV interviews with The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. management will air on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network as a sponsoring program; dates/times "To Be Announced."

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, Corporate Bloomberg TV commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is one of the longest-running U.S. and international syndicated television brands. Reaching over 220 million homes weekly through sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, we provide unparalleled visibility for companies across global markets. Our earned media strategy amplifies this reach by distributing interview clips to ABC, NBC, and CBS morning and evening business news programs, further extending our impact.

With the strongest social media presence in the industry, New to The Street continues to engage audiences through our YouTube channel, which boasts over 1.4 million subscribers. This ensures sustained visibility and engagement even after our network television airings.

Celebrating 16 years in business and our 600th episode, New to The Street has solidified itself as a leader in biographical interview segments under the "Opportunities To Consider" brand. Our unique platform blends broadcast television with cutting-edge digital and earned media to help brands connect with millions of viewers across the U.S. and internationally.

Let us help you tell your story to the world. - https://newtothestreet.com/.

About Accel Media International, LLC.:

Accel Media International, LLC. provides Out-Of-Home packages that include subway digital, street level, massive static, and digital billboards. AMI operates placements in six markets and produces long-form broadcast programs and interviews with assorted partners nationwide, including the New to The Street business show.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer US/Canada:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of when such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Tony Raynor, CEO

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM)

www.sustainablegreenteam.com

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

New to The Street

Monica Brennan

monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

https://newtothestreet.com/

1-917-330-2564

Monica Brennan

Accel Media International

631-682-8499

Contact Information

Monica Brennan

Head of Operations

monica@newtothestreet.com

6316828499

Related Images

LOGO

LOGO LOGO

LOGO

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on accesswire.com