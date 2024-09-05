London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces the appointment of Nicholas (Nick) Thadaney to its advisory board. Thadaney, founder of Partners Capital Corp., brings a wealth of expertise across the financial services, fintech, and digital asset industries.

Mr. Thadaney recently served as a Board member at WonderFi Technologies Inc. (WNDR), Canada's largest regulated cryptocurrency marketplace that's listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Prior to that, he served on the Board of Coinsquare Ltd until its amalgamation with WonderFi in July 2023.

"Nick's experience in both traditional finance and the digital asset industry is golden," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. "He gives us a local touchpoint in Toronto to help build Fineqia's visibility and further relationships in the Canadian capital markets industry and beyond."

Before founding Partners Capital, he served as Head of the Toronto Stock Exchange in his role as President & CEO of Global Equity Capital Markets. He was responsible for all of TMX Group's equity listing and trading activity across the company's equities markets and alternative trading systems, including the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange, Alpha, and TMX Select. He previously held the position of CEO, ITG Canada Corp., a top ranked broker which exclusively served the institutional market. His leadership has consistently driven value and innovation in the financial services industry.

Thadaney is also actively involved in various industry associations, boards, and registered charities, further highlighting his commitment to the financial community.

Fineqia's board of advisors and its members are not officers or directors of the Company.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

