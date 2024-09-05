Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.09.2024
Drastische Versorgungsengpässe – US-Uranproduktion ist die niedrigste in der Geschichte
WKN: A3EUSK | ISIN: FI4000561576 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RT0
Frankfurt
05.12.23
08:22 Uhr
0,868 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2024 16:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Valoe Oyj: Valoe Has Been Filed for Bankruptcy on a Disputed Claim

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 5 September 2024 at 17.25 Finnish time

Senior Vice President for Valoe Corporation's (the "Company") solar cell business in Lithuania, Mr. Jose Basso, has filed for the Company's bankruptcy. The application relates to claims arising from an agreement between the Company and Mr. Basso, with the claim amount being approximately EUR 60,000. The claims are disputed and Valoe intends to oppose the application. The agreement between the parties has been terminated on 31 May 2024.

In Mikkeli 5 September 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
