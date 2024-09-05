DJ VALBIOTIS: Oral presentation at the 2024 EASD congress

VALBIOTIS SA VALBIOTIS: Oral presentation at the 2024 EASD congress 05-Sep-2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Valbiotis Press release Valbiotis selected to present clinical results from the TOTUM.63 Phase II/III REVERSE-IT clinical study in prediabetes and type 2 diabetes at the 2024 European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress

-- This selection for an oral presentation at the main European congress for diabetes(from September 9 to 13, 2024, Madrid, Spain) after the selection by the American Diabetes Association's 84thScientific sessions achieves an exemplary full clinical program;

-- TOTUM.63, a non-drug innovation in the fight against the type 2 diabetes epidemic, benefiting themillions of people today facing the risks associated with this disabling chronic disease, will launch by Valbiotis®Healthcare in France in the first half of 2025;

-- Initiation of first discussions with potential partners for international marketing.

La Rochelle, September 5, 2024 (5:40 p.m. CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/PME eligible), a French scientific research laboratory specializing in the development and marketing of dietary supplements for preventing and combating metabolic disorders causing cardiovascular disease, announces that it has been selected to present clinical results from the TOTUM.63 Phase II/III clinical study in prediabetes and type 2 diabetes at the 2024 European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) congress.

Full results from the Phase II/III REVERSE-IT clinical study were published on September 11, 2023 (press release) and had demonstrated an impressive efficacy of TOTUM.63 against prediabetes and the early stages of the type 2 diabetes. These results have been already presented at the American Diabetes Association's 84th Scientific sessions ( press release).

In the field of early glycemic disorders, the REVERSE-IT clinical study constitutes a world first for a non-drug active substance, both in terms of its scale (636 volunteers) and the number of centers involved internationally (52 centers in 7 countries).

About Valbiotis

Valbiotis is a French scientific research laboratory specializing in the development and marketing of dietary supplements for preventing and combating metabolic disorders causing cardiovascular disease.

Valbiotis has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce metabolic disorders and cardiovascular risk factors, relying on a multi-target strategy enabled by the use of plant-based resources.

In France, Valbiotis is responsible for its own sales and marketing. Internationally, Valbiotis' products are the subject of licensing agreements.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com

