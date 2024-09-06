AGFA Healthcare to Demonstrate AI's New Role in Medical Imaging at Tampa General Hospital's First-Ever Innovation Week

As part of Tampa General Hospital's Innovation Week's goal "to spark curiosity, creativity, and collaboration", AGFA HealthCare will present its latest AI innovation designed to streamline radiology workflows and enhance the delivery of patient care.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2024 / AGFA HealthCare, a world-class innovator in Enterprise Imaging technology, will be offering a fascinating peek into healthcare imaging's exciting future as it showcases its RUBEE® Augmented Intelligence (AI) Packages at Tampa General Hospital's first TGH Innovation Week, taking place on September 10, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.









This week-long event will present some of the most important - and promising - research and advancements in healthcare. AGFA HealthCare will be offering visitors a hands-on AI experience to demonstrate one of the newest and most sophisticated technologies, which offers radiologists and other diagnosticians better access to deeper anatomical and clinical details for faster diagnosis and more time for clinical decision-making.

"We are thrilled and honored to be a part of this inaugural and inspiring event," says Mark Burgess, AGFA HealthCare President, North America. "AGFA HealthCare shares TGH's hard-charging spirit of innovation and embrace of technology's potential to improve healthcare. -and the working lives of those who deliver it. This is why we enthusiastically support TGH's mission to advance research, treatment, and education."

SHOWCASING THE AI EXPERIENCE

As part of AGFA HealthCare's AI experience, Tampa General Hospital's staff will be given opportunities to spot abnormalities within a medical image. Simultaneously, AGFA HealthCare's partnering AI algorithms will process those same images to determine which abnormalities. -or other clinical findings - are present. Throughout the day, AGFA HealthCare will be presenting field-proven technologies that expedite and enhance the analysis and interpretation of orthopedic, neurology, pulmonary, and women's health images.

TRANSFORMING DELIVERY OF CARE

For more information on AGFA HealthCare and its leading-edge enterprise imaging technologies, including its fully managed Enterprise Imaging Cloud software-as-a-service, please visit agfahealthcare.com.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 981-bed, not-for-profit, academic health system, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-24 Best Hospitals, with six specialties ranking among the top 50 best hospital programs in the United States

ABOUT RUBEE® FOR AI PACKAGES

AGFA HealthCare's RUBEE® AI Packages include a highly customizable toolkit that puts the real benefits of AI into radiologists' hands. With advanced visualizations, workflow optimization and automation, RUBEE® reduces repetitive tasks, for faster diagnosis and more time for clinical decision-making. And it enables your healthcare organization to make the most of AI for medical imaging investments to enhance efficiency, productivity, and the patient experience.

Advanced Visualizations

Workflow Orchestration

Automated Triage

ABOUT AGFA HEALTHCARE

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. RUBEE is a registered trademark of AGFA HealthCare NV or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: AGFA Healthcare

View the original press release on newswire.com.