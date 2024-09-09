Anzeige
Montag, 09.09.2024
WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486
09.09.2024 08:36 Uhr
VINCI signs an agreement to acquire a majority stake in a motorway concession in India

Nanterre, 9 September 2024

VINCI signs an agreement to acquire a majority stake in a motorway concession in India

  • Acquisition of a 51% stake in the concession company for the SH1 motorway near Hyderabad
  • Concession lasting a remaining 16 years to operate 206 km of motorway
  • Acquisition expected to be finalised by end-2024

VINCI Highways, a subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, signed an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in the company "HKR Roadways Limited", which holds a contract ending in 2041 with the Telangana state government for the concession to the SH1 motorway. Upon closing, VINCI Highways will invest around €40 million of equity in this transaction.

Commissioned in 2014, the motorway is an essential connection spanning 206 km across Telangana, between its capital Hyderabad (population of 11 million) and the north-east of the state.

This acquisition has been made in partnership with the Global Iinfrastructure Partners' (GIP) Emerging Markets Fund, with VINCI Highways and GIP holding 51% and 49%, respectively, in the concession company.

The acquisition is expected to be finalised by end-2024, subject to approval from the relevant authorities.

It will strengthen the strategic partnership first established with GIP when VINCI Airports took on majority stakes in London Gatwick airport in 2019 and Edinburgh airport in 2024.

Moreover, VINCI Highways already operates in India through its subsidiary ViaPlus, which specialises in electronic toll systems, where it employs nearly 400 people in Hyderabad.

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing over 280,000 people in over 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


