Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Leverages Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Fuel Global Growth With New Data Center Partners In Sydney And Melbourne, Australia

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced the expansion of its global reach, with the opening of new data centers in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia providing support for Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform Partners in that region. This strategic expansion builds on Crexendo's recent partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), which was announced in May 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the company's rapid growth and international reach.

Adding these two new data centers to Crexendo's current availability in the US, UK, and the Netherlands highlights Crexendo's commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable, and secure cloud communication solutions to businesses worldwide. This expansion enhances the geographic diversity of Crexendo's hosted services, providing customers in the Asia-Pacific region with localized hosting for improved access and reduced latency.

"Following our successful partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, we are excited to extend our global footprint with these new data centers in Australia," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "Our focus has always been on providing our customers with the best-in-class cloud communication solutions, and these data centers are a critical part of that strategy. They enable us to offer our services with enhanced performance and reliability, especially for our customers in these key international markets."

Scott Goodwin, SVP of International Markets at Crexendo, added, "The launch of our data centers in Sydney and Melbourne represents a significant milestone in Crexendo's global strategy. These locations were carefully selected to meet the growing demand in these regions, ensuring that our customers experience the lowest possible latency and the highest levels of service quality. We are committed to supporting our international customers with robust infrastructure that matches their business needs."

With the new data centers operational, Crexendo is well-positioned to accelerate its market share growth in the Asia-Pacific region, further solidifying its status as a premier global provider of unified communications as a service.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive global network of over 230 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) having a successful partnership with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure; (ii) being excited to extend its global footprint with these new data centers in Australia; (iii) focus on providing our customers with the best-in-class cloud communication solutions with these data centers are a critical part of that strategy; (iv) believing these data centers enable us to offer our services with enhanced performance and reliability especially to customers in these key international markets; (v) believing the launch of the data centers in Sydney and Melbourne represents a significant milestone in our global strategy; (vi) having carefully selected these locations to meet the growing demand in these regions while ensuring customers experience the lowest possible latency and the highest levels of service quality and (vii) being committed to supporting international customers with robust infrastructure that matches their business needs.

Crexendo, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in circumstances or events that occur after the date of this press release. For a more detailed discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

