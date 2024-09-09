Anzeige
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi wins another significant contract in immersion for European security

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi wins another significant contract in immersion for European security 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi wins another significant contract in immersion for European security 
09-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2CRSi wins another significant contract in immersion for European security 
Strasbourg, September 9, 2024 - 2CRSi proudly announces that it has once again been selected by AIRBUS PROTECT to 
supply a significant number of high-performance OCtoPus 1.6SR-ORV3 computing servers. These servers will be used in 
immersion by the European Commission and a European crime-fighting agency. The contract stipulates the delivery of 
these servers starting this fall. 
Following the announcement of an initial collaboration between 2CRSi and these entities in September 2019, the sales 
and R&D teams are proud to learn that they have once again been selected by AIRBUS PROTECT to supply a significant 
number of high-performance OCtoPus 1.6SR-ORV3 servers. These servers will be immersion-cooled and used for critical 
crime-fighting efforts. The contract, of significant value, provides for the delivery of these servers starting this 
fall. 
2CRSi's OCtoPus 1.6SR-ORV3 servers will play a crucial role in cybersecurity missions, European security, and the 
detection and fight against illegal trafficking. This project, which fully engaged the R&D teams to renew and innovate 
within this server range, confirms AIRBUS PROTECT's renewed confidence in the cutting-edge technological solutions 
developed by 2CRSi. 
This contract also positions 2CRSi in a long-term dynamic of providing advanced technological solutions to European 
institutions. It further confirms, once again, that the technological choice of immersion cooling, mastered by 2CRSi 
for many years, fully delivers on its promises of performance and energy consumption reduction. 
Pride and Innovation 
Haut du formulaire 
Bas du formulaire 
"We are very proud to have won this new tender with AIRBUS PROTECT. This success is the result of the commitment and 
quality of work from our R&D department. Once again, our teams have demonstrated innovation and met the expectations of 
our most demanding clients," said Alain Wilmouth, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of 2CRSi. 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures eco-efficient high-performance servers, particularly 
dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group achieved a revenue of EUR220 million. The 
Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been 
listed on the regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were 
transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
Haut du formulaire 
Bas du formulaire 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
LLOBERA       Financial Communication                           Financial Press Relations 
Head of       foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
Communication    01 80 18 26 33                                01 56 88 11 14 
investors@2crsi.com 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi wins a contract in immersion for European security EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1984513 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1984513 09-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1984513&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
