DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi wins another significant contract in immersion for European security

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi wins another significant contract in immersion for European security 09-Sep-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2CRSi wins another significant contract in immersion for European security Strasbourg, September 9, 2024 - 2CRSi proudly announces that it has once again been selected by AIRBUS PROTECT to supply a significant number of high-performance OCtoPus 1.6SR-ORV3 computing servers. These servers will be used in immersion by the European Commission and a European crime-fighting agency. The contract stipulates the delivery of these servers starting this fall. Following the announcement of an initial collaboration between 2CRSi and these entities in September 2019, the sales and R&D teams are proud to learn that they have once again been selected by AIRBUS PROTECT to supply a significant number of high-performance OCtoPus 1.6SR-ORV3 servers. These servers will be immersion-cooled and used for critical crime-fighting efforts. The contract, of significant value, provides for the delivery of these servers starting this fall. 2CRSi's OCtoPus 1.6SR-ORV3 servers will play a crucial role in cybersecurity missions, European security, and the detection and fight against illegal trafficking. This project, which fully engaged the R&D teams to renew and innovate within this server range, confirms AIRBUS PROTECT's renewed confidence in the cutting-edge technological solutions developed by 2CRSi. This contract also positions 2CRSi in a long-term dynamic of providing advanced technological solutions to European institutions. It further confirms, once again, that the technological choice of immersion cooling, mastered by 2CRSi for many years, fully delivers on its promises of performance and energy consumption reduction. Pride and Innovation Haut du formulaire Bas du formulaire "We are very proud to have won this new tender with AIRBUS PROTECT. This success is the result of the commitment and quality of work from our R&D department. Once again, our teams have demonstrated innovation and met the expectations of our most demanding clients," said Alain Wilmouth, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of 2CRSi. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures eco-efficient high-performance servers, particularly dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group achieved a revenue of EUR220 million. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. Haut du formulaire Bas du formulaire For further information: 2crsi.com 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze LLOBERA Financial Communication Financial Press Relations Head of foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com Communication 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 investors@2crsi.com 03 68 41 10 70

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: AL2SI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1984513 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

