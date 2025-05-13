Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:18
4,115 Euro
+2,88 % +0,115
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3154,34016:30
Dow Jones News
13.05.2025 15:03 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of April 30, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of April 30, 2025 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of 
April 30, 2025 
13-May-2025 / 14:28 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
 
Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of April 30, 
2025 
Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des 
marchés financiers (AMF). 
 
 
 
       Total number of  Total number of  Total number of 
Date     shares comprising theoretical voting exercisable voting 
       the share capital rights       rights1 
30/04/2025  22 307 220    30 884 149     30 860 472

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, eco-friendly computing servers, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group achieved a revenue of EUR220 million. Today, the Group markets its range of innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi          Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe LLOBERA  Foucauld Charavay 
Director France     Financial communication 
 
investors@2crsi.com   01 80 18 26 33 
03 68 41 10 70     foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - April 2025 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2136548 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2136548 13-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2136548&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2025 08:28 ET (12:28 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.