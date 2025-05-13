DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of April 30, 2025

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of April 30, 2025 13-May-2025 / 14:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital as of April 30, 2025 Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). Total number of Total number of Total number of Date shares comprising theoretical voting exercisable voting the share capital rights rights1 30/04/2025 22 307 220 30 884 149 30 860 472

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus the number of shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi Group designs and manufactures high-performance, eco-friendly computing servers, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the Group achieved a revenue of EUR220 million. Today, the Group markets its range of innovative solutions (computing, storage, and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and was transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi

2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Director France Financial communication investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 03 68 41 10 70 foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - April 2025

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext AL2SI Ticker: AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 2136548 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2136548 13-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2136548&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2025 08:28 ET (12:28 GMT)