Digital forensics and incident response services are adopting a more proactive approach to countering ongoing security threats, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in France are pursuing integratedcybersecurity services to enhance confidence, improve visibility into the threat landscape and avoid excessive investment in tools, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for France finds customers of cybersecurity services expect providers to consolidate the best cybersecurity products into a single platform. Faced with a fragmented cybersecurity landscape, companies are actively seeking to simplify their approach to cybersecurity and reduce the number of security vendors they work with, the ISG report says.

"Technical security services providers are developing centralized platforms to manage and interlock various security tools," said Julien Escribe, partner and head of ISG SEMEA, based in Paris. "This gives their customers a more holistic view of the threats that may impact their business."

One rapidly evolving approach to addressing cyberattacks is digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), the ISG report says. As the name suggests, DFIR combines forensics and incident response to both preserve and analyze evidence while containing, halting and preventing cyberattacks. Enterprises typically seek digital forensics services to validate cyberattacks, understand their impact, pinpoint their origins and compile evidence of their occurrence.

Although they initially performed a primarily reactive role, DFIR services have grown steadily more proactive, the ISG report says. Proactive services include activities such as threat hunting, vulnerability testing and security education. To bolster this proactive approach, DFIR is increasingly leveraging advanced technologies such as ML and AI, the report notes.

Because DFIR requires a diverse range of expertise and experience from its team members, including both soft and technical skills, some enterprises find it a challenge to staff their teams with suitably qualified in-house professionals. As a result, many organizations are opting for third-party DFIR services, ISG says.

"The shift toward cloud adoption and remote work has underscored the need for enterprises to guard against various threat actors," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "DFIR services can play a crucial role in contemporary security strategies."

The report also examines how enterprises in France are implementing security earlier in the development process by following the DevSecOps methodology.

For more insights into the cybersecurity challenges that enterprises in France face, including escalating regulatory demands and shortages in skilled personnel, along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for France evaluates the capabilities of 110 providers across eight quadrants: Identity and Access Management, Extended Detection and Response, Security Service Edge, Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Managed Security Services SOC (Large Accounts), Managed Security Services SOC (Midmarket) and Digital Forensics and Incident Response.

The report names Accenture, Eviden, IBM, Orange Cyberdefense, Sopra Steria and Thales as Leaders in five quadrants each, while Capgemini is named a Leader in four quadrants each. Deloitte and HCLTech are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Advens, Intrinsec, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, PwC and Wavestone are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. BeyondTrust, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, EY, Forcepoint, Fortinet, IN Groupe, KPMG, Netskope, NTT DATA, Okta, Ping Identity, SailPoint, SentinelOne, TCS, Trend Micro, Versa Networks, WALLIX and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Formind is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants, while Airbus Protect, Amossys (Almond), CyberArk, Skyhigh Security and Trellix are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Zensar Technologies is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among cybersecurity solutions and services providers. Zensar earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Accenture, Advens and IBM.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Solutions and Services report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

