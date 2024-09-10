Gofore Oyj: Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review July-August 2024: Two-month net sales at 21.7 million euros

10.9.2024 09:00:22 EEST | Gofore Oyj | Inside information

Gofore Plc

10 September 2024 at 9 a.m EET

Inside Information



Inside information: Gofore Plc's Business Review July-August 2024: Two-month net sales at 21.7 million euros

Inside information: Gofore's net sales were 15.8 (16.9) million euros in August 2024. In July, net sales were 5.9 (5.9) million euros. The Group's last 12-month (LTM) pro forma net sales were 188.6 million euros in. The Group employed 1,452 (1,448) people at the end of August.

CEO Mikael Nylund comments:

"July-August net sales were 21.7 as expected. The post summer utilisation rate has developed in a positive direction during August as normal, nearing last year's level at the end of August.

The best news of the reporting season that Kela, the Social Insurance Institution of Finland, chose us to partner with them on the so-called single application model project. This is part of Kela's strategic development programme and part of the bigger social security renewal aligned by the Orpo government. The significance of our work can best be seen in projects like this with great societal impact. The single application model is on par with pioneering Finnish digital reforms such as Suomi.fi identification service or the Tax Administration's OmaVero service portal.

Kela's way of procurement was a competitive negotiation procedure, and Kela's estimation of the value of this procurement is 10-15 for the entire agreement period. Gofore's benchmark price according to the request for quotation has been 5.5 million euros.

In the reporting period, we were also invited to join a frame agreement with the wellbeing services county of Kymenlaakso in Southeastern Finland. The agreement that entails project management, service development and leadership development is for two years plus an optional year, and Gofore is involved in all three areas of the agreement with four other suppliers.

We have not, however, fully avoided facing customer savings, as new and earlier curtailing decisions continue to have an impact.

As usual, we timed new recruitment until after the Finnish summer holiday season. We indeed saw a nice number of new Goforeans begin in August, especially in Finland. Meanwhile, we somewhat adjusted our DACH area operations to better match the more difficult demand situation that customer savings caused earlier this year and focused our operations closer to the clientele. Discontinuing our branch office in Bolzano, Italy, lowered the number of our staff and capacity in the reporting period."

Key Figures

The numbers are unaudited.

Month

2024 Net sales, MEUR Pro forma LTM

Net sales Number of employees

at end of period No. of working days

in Finland Full Time Equivalent,

FTE Subcontracting, FTE January 16.9 (15.8) 193.3 1,463 (1,318) 22 (21) 1,372 (1,225) 147 (186) February 16.3 (15.3) 193.7 1,461 (1,342) 21 (20) 1,372 (1,256) 149 (184) March 16.0 (18.1) 191.3 1,456 (1,354) 20 (23) 1,371 (1,271) 160 (189) April 17.0 (14.5) 193.1 1,456 (1,385) 21 (18) 1,372 (1,293) 155 (187) May 16.8 (17.2) 192.3 1,455 (1,400) 21 (21) 1,369 (1,311) 159 (192) June 14.2 (15.9) 189.7 1,453 (1,396) 19 (21) 1,368 (1,319) 143 (170) July 5.9 (5.9) 189.8 1,446 (1,423) 23 (21) 1,366 (1 341) 65 (83) August 15.8 (16.9) 188.6 1,452 (1,448) 22 (23) 1,366 (1 353) 144 (166)

Gofore's financial reporting

In its monthly business review, Gofore discloses its monthly net sales, last twelve-month pro forma net sales and number of employees, as well as other indicators that help track the company's growth strategy execution with comparison figures, such as the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) numbers that describe overall capacity and the ratio of subcontracting. Gofore publishes IAS34 compliant interim reports quarterly.

Gofore's next financial disclosure is the January-September 2024 Interim Report on 24 October 2024.

Contacts

