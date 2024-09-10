

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is up over 44% at $1.42. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (QNRX) is up over 40% at $1.35. Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS) is up over 28% at $1.91. Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) is up over 19% at $12.81. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is up over 8% at $151.28. AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is up over 7% at $10.12. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 7% at $7.15. Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is up over 7% at $3.19.



In the Red



Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (SGLY) is down over 15% at $2.15. SmartKem, Inc. (SMTK) is down over 10% at $4.98. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (VRDN) is down over 9% at $12.84. BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is down over 8% at $6.42. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) is down over 8% at $1.70. Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is down over 7% at $1.13. Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) is down over 6% at $29.87. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is down over 6% at $9.86. AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) is down over 5% at $27.09. Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) is down over 5% at $4.10. Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) is down over 5% at $2.36.



