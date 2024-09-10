Anzeige
WKN: 855167 | ISIN: CH0012032048 | Ticker-Symbol: RHO5
Lang & Schwarz
10.09.24
17:07 Uhr
288,10 Euro
+3,20
+1,12 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
287,60288,6017:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2024 16:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche opens Pharma Research and Development Center in Basel to accelerate scientific innovation

  • Switzerland's most innovative research and development center underscores Roche's long-term investment in scientific advancement to meet patient needs
  • The new center will simplify and increase collaboration thereby accelerating scientific innovation
  • Guy Parmelin, Federal Counsel and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) will attend the center's inauguration

Basel, 10 September 2024 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the opening of its new Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) Center at its global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies and housing around 1,000 state-of-the-art laboratory and office workplaces, the new center brings together teams of scientists and researchers to accelerate scientific discoveries for patients.

Severin Schwan, Chairman of the Roche Group: "Roche has invested CHF 1.2 billion into the new pRED Center, underscoring our ongoing commitment to supporting Switzerland in remaining a leading innovative life sciences hub, the country where Roche was founded over 125 years ago."

Thomas Schinecker, CEO of the Roche Group: "The new pRED Center will play an integral role in collaborating with our research centers across the globe, aiming to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of our R&D, and to deliver the greatest impact for patients."

Hans Clevers, Head of Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED): "By investing in the new center we are continuing to push scientific frontiers to translate innovation into medicines, to better meet the needs of our patients. The new center will enable greater interaction and knowledge sharing across disciplines, for example, chemists, biologists and data scientists."

The new pRED Center consists of two high-rise laboratory buildings (114m, 72m), with cutting-edge lab technologies and digital solutions, alongside an office building and a convention center (26m, 18m). In total, there are 33 combined laboratories and office floors with 150 labs and workplaces for around 1,800 researchers. The state-of-the-art buildings have been deliberately designed to foster collaboration and an end-to-end mindset, aiming to deliver the most transformative medicines to patients faster.

Since 2009, Roche invested 4.6 billion CHF into the Basel/Kaiseraugst site upgrade of which the inauguration of the pRED Center marks the biggest single investment. In addition, we are currently investing a further 1.2 billion CHF across the Basel site. This totals an investment of 5.8 billion CHF into the development of the Basel/Kaiseraugst site from 2009 to 2030.

For additional information and visual assets please visit www.roche.ch.

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Global Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD
Phone: +41 79 407 72 58		Sileia Urech
Phone: +41 79 935 81 48
Nathalie Altermatt
Phone: +41 79 771 05 25		Lorena Corfas
Phone: +34 620 29 25 51
Simon Goldsborough
Phone: +44 797 32 72 915		Karsten Kleine
Phone: +41 79 461 86 83
Nina Mählitz
Phone: +41 79 327 54 74		Kirti Pandey
Phone: +49 172 6367262
Yvette Petillon
Phone: +41 79 961 92 50		Dr. Rebekka Schnell
Phone: +41 79 205 27 03

Attachment

  • 10092024_pRED Center Opening_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f5263739-087b-4eec-849e-ac4eebcc1197)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
