Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A3CPE5 | ISIN: SE0015949482 | Ticker-Symbol: 9DS
Frankfurt
06.09.24
08:06 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.09.2024 18:10 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Duearity AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Today, on September 10, 2024, Duearity AB (publ) was declared bankrupt by Malmö
District Court. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares and warrants in Duearity AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market
with immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares and warrants is halted and will not be resumed.



Short name:   DEAR    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015949482
----------------------------
Order book ID: 223115   
----------------------------



Short name:   DEAR TO1  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0021512548
----------------------------
Order book ID: 322935   
----------------------------



Short name:   DEAR TO2  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022421004
----------------------------
Order book ID: 354632   
----------------------------



Short name:   DEAR TO3  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0022421012
----------------------------
Order book ID: 354633   
----------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
