DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: UPDATE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: UPDATE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 10-Sep-2024 / 18:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDate to the financial calendar FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has updated its financial calendar. All publications will take place after the closing of the Paris Euronext markets. ? 19 November 2024: Second quarter and first-half revenue 2024/25 (instead of 12 November 2024) All subsequent publication dates remain unchanged, as follows: ? 11 December 2024: First-half results 2024/25 ? 5 February 2025: Third quarter revenue 2024/25 This calendar is given for information only, and may be modified if necessary. About FIGEAC AERO The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024. Contacts ACTUS finance & Communication FIGEAC AÉRO Corinne Puissant Jean-Claude Maillard Chief Executive Officer Analyst/Investor Relations Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr Manon Clairet Simon Derbanne Press Relations Head of Investor and Institutional Relations Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: FIGEAC AERO: update to the financial calendar

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1985475 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1985475 10-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1985475&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2024 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)