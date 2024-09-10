Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.09.2024
Die Goldaktie, die sogar KI-Giganten in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
10.09.24
17:20 Uhr
5,620 Euro
+0,100
+1,81 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
10.09.2024 19:07 Uhr
FIGEAC AÉRO: UPDATE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: UPDATE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: UPDATE TO THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 
10-Sep-2024 / 18:34 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
UPDate to the financial calendar 
 
 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has updated its financial 
calendar. 
 
All publications will take place after the closing of the Paris Euronext markets. 
 ? 19 November 2024: Second quarter and first-half revenue 2024/25 
(instead of 12 November 2024) 
All subsequent publication dates remain unchanged, as follows: 
 ? 11 December 2024: First-half results 2024/25 
 ? 5 February 2025: Third quarter revenue 2024/25 
 
This calendar is given for information only, and may be modified if necessary. 
 
About FIGEAC AERO 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
Contacts 
                              ACTUS finance & Communication 
FIGEAC AÉRO 
 
 
                              Corinne Puissant 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chief Executive Officer                   Analyst/Investor Relations 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52                 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr 
 
 
                              Manon Clairet 
Simon Derbanne 
                              Press Relations 
Head of Investor and Institutional Relations 
                              Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 / simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: FIGEAC AERO: update to the financial calendar 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1985475 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1985475 10-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1985475&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2024 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
