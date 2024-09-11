

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German lending major Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Manfred Knof, has informed the bank that he will fulfill his current contract, which runs until December 2025, but will not seek an extension beyond that date.



Jens Weidmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, expressed his regret at this decision while also conveying his respect and appreciation for Knof's successful tenure. The Supervisory Board will now begin the search for Knof's successor.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News