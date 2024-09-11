

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Wednesday said its therapeutic herpes simplex virus (HSV) vaccine candidate GSK3943104 failed to meet the primary goal in Phase I/II study.



A primary objective data analysis from the phase II part of the Phase I/II TH HSV REC-003 study showed that the vaccine candidate did not meet the study's primary efficacy point. Therefore, the company plans not to take GSK3943104 to Phase III studies.



The TH HSV REC-003 study will continue for routine safety monitoring and to generate follow-up data that could offer valuable insights into recurrent genital herpes, GSK said in a statement.



