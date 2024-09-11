Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING) (CBOE: SING), a diversified holding company with a focus on renewable energy and sustainable solutions, today announced its transition from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) to OTC Markets.

"This development highlights the broader challenges faced by the newly launched exchange rather than any fundamental issues with SinglePoint's performance or prospects. Since our listing, only one other company has joined the exchange, indicating potential strategic shifts within CBOE. While we had consecutively filed 13 quarterly and annual financial reports on time, we experienced unexpected delays this year in filing our annual financials that impacted our filing schedule of our next two quarterly filings. We understand the importance of timely communication with our investors and are actively addressing these delays. Although we recognize the need for improvement, we believe that if the decision had been made solely on CBOE's operational viability, the outcome might have been different. As the first company to be listed, we are proud to have demonstrated our commitment to innovation and market leadership. We remain focused on advancing our efforts, and this situation does not reflect the strength of our business, as evidenced by our improving financials in quarterly filings. We will take this challenge in stride and continue to pursue growth," said Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint Inc.

We are currently evaluating the possibility of appealing the decision or pursuing other strategic actions that will benefit our shareholders and position the company for continued success.

Despite this transition, SinglePoint remains optimistic about the opportunities presented by the OTC Markets platform. We are excited to continue our growth trajectory and maintain our focus on providing value through our renewable energy initiatives, acquisitions, and sustainability projects.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a diversified holding company with a focus on renewable energy solutions, including solar energy and energy storage, as well as other sustainable initiatives. Since its founding, SinglePoint has continued to grow its footprint through strategic acquisitions and innovative business development efforts in emerging industries.

