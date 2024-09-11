

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW (BMW.L) is recalling 1.5 million vehicles across five countries, including 270,000 cars in the United States, due to a braking system issue.



The affected models, produced between June 2022 and August 2024, include the BMW 5-Series and 7-Series, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, two Mini variants, and several BMW crossovers.



The automaker told to the Associated Press that the issue related to braking system, manufactured by auto supplier Continental, was first identified during an internal quality check.



Further, a BMW spokesperson informed the Associated Press that the company 'has developed a diagnostic software to detect the brake fault before it occurs.' If a potential brake malfunction is detected, the software would alert the driver with a warning to visit a dealership immediately to get a free system replacement.



The spokesperson added that in the unlikely event of malfunction, the braking system would revert to a 'safe mode', ensuring the brakes work and meet legal standards, but it would require drivers to apply more force when applied.



Continental confirmed that the parts need to be replaced but assured that there is no danger of the braking performance falling below the legally required standards.



The Munich-based company anticipates costs of the recall to be in the 'high three-digit million' euro range.



