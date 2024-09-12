Century Lithium gab gerade Untersuchungsergebnisse des ersten Lithiumkarbonats bekannt, das in der neu in Betrieb genommenen Lithiumkarbonatstufe in der Lithiumextraktionsanlage die als Pilotanlage des Unternehmens im Amargosa Valley in Nevada in den USA läuft, hergestellt wurde. Meridian Mining gab weitere starke Explorations-Ergebnisse aus ihrem Cu-Au-Ag-Projekt Cabaçal bekannt. Unternehmen im Überblick: Meridian Mining UK Societas - https://meridianmining.co ISIN: GB00BR3SVZ18 , WKN: A3EUQY , FRA: N2E.F , TSXV: MNO.V Weitere Videos von Meridian Mining UK Societas - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/meridian-mining-uk-societas/ Century Lithium Corp. - https://centurylithium.com/ ISIN: CA2327492005 , WKN: A3D6HZ , FRA: C1Z.F , TSXV: LCE.V Weitere Videos von Century Lithium Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/century-lithium-corp/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Lithium Development Exploration Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV