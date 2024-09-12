

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported the results of an interim analysis from a second Phase 3 clinical trial investigating the use of the company's twice-yearly injectable HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, lenacapavir. Lenacapavir reduced HIV infections by 96% compared to background HIV incidence. At interim analysis, the independent Data Monitoring Committee confirmed that the PURPOSE 2 trial met its key efficacy endpoints of superiority of twice-yearly lenacapavir to both bHIV and once-daily oral Truvada for pre-exposure prophylaxis. The DMC recommended that Gilead stop the blinded phase of the trial and offer open-label lenacapavir to all participants.



The company said the data from the PURPOSE 1 and PURPOSE 2 trials will support upcoming regulatory filings.



