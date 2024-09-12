Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2024
Beispiellose Goldfunde: Deshalb achten Investoren auf dieses Unternehmen
WKN: A3E2CS | ISIN: FR001400M1R1 | Ticker-Symbol: G8C0
Frankfurt
12.09.24
09:04 Uhr
3,580 Euro
-0,010
-0,28 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GECI INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GECI INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5403,81019:43
Actusnews Wire
12.09.2024 18:23 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GECI INTERNATIONAL: Renouvellement mandat de PDG

SMART SOLUTIONS FOR A SMART WORLD


Serge Bitboul increases his stake in GECI International and reaffirms his commitment to the Group's development

The Board of Directors of GECI International (the "Company"), at its meeting on September 9, 2024, following the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, unanimously decided to renew the appointment of Mr. Serge Bitboul as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the full term of his office, thus combining the roles of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

As the founder and a key player in the Group, Mr. Serge Bitboul reaffirms his strong commitment to the development of GECI International and the continuation of its growth and innovation strategy in the Digital and Technology sectors. This commitment is demonstrated by his increased stake in the Company's capital, following the exercise of all his share subscription warrants (BSA1), converted into shares at an exercise price of €3.32 per share (see the April 5, 2024 press release on the outcome of the OBSA Offer).

As of September 3, 2024, Mr. Serge Bitboul directly or indirectly holds 22.68% of the share capital, representing 24.01% of the voting rights. This increase in ownership reflects his confidence in GECI International's potential and his determination to lead the Group to new successes in its strategic areas, particularly in High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Smart Cities.

Serge Bitboul expressed his optimism about GECI International's future: "The HPC, Artificial Intelligence, and Cloud markets, as well as those of Smart Cities, are vast. I am convinced of GECI International's immense potential. With our teams, our partners, and our deep knowledge of international markets, our ambition is to play a leading role in these fast-growing sectors. My personal investment and long-term vision are focused on ensuring the Group's success in an ever-evolving technological landscape."

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL
__________

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International is a specialist Technology and Digital group. Since it was founded in 1980, the Group has innovated to design and develop smart solutions, products and services for the Research, Industry and Service sectors.

Building on its recognized expertise, its ecosystem of technological and business partnerships, and its highly qualified capabilities, GECI International is rolling out a dynamic new entrepreneurial approach through customized solutions focused on the digital transformation, IT consulting, smart cities and emerging technologies. As a strategic partner, GECI International supports businesses and organizations with their drive for competitiveness, efficiency and effectiveness.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN (shares): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yGhxaZyYYZeZy3CaaJZlbZVqnG2WxJKZZmKanGZxaJybnG1lmmhnnJeaZnFom2tn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87661-gi-cp-renouvellement-pdg-12092024-ve.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
