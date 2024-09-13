

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA), a provider of kidney care services, announced on Friday that it has appointed David Maughan as Chief Operating Officer, with effect from September 15.



Subsequently, effective from the same day, Mike Staffieri will step into the role of COO Emeritus.



Since joining DaVita in 2006, Maughan has held several leadership roles. Most recently, he has been serving as a Senior Vice President at DaVita.



With his 25-year tenure at DaVita, Staffieri will continue to work closely with the company's executive leadership team on key strategic initiatives.



