

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) company, announced new data from the Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-1 study, which showed amivantamab combined with chemotherapy (mFOLFOX6 [FOLFOX] or FOLFIRI) demonstrated promising rapid and durable antitumour activity in patients with RAS/BRAF wild-type (WT) metastatic colorectal cancer or mCRC who have not previously received anti-epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR therapy.



The company noted that patients treated with amivantamab plus chemotherapy achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 49 percent, median duration of response of 7.4 months and median progression-free survival of 7.5 months. Disease control was observed in 88 percent of patients. Clinically meaningful intrahepatic antitumour activity was observed among patients with liver metastases treated with amivantamab plus chemotherapy, demonstrating a significant reduction in liver tumours (ORR of 53 percent, disease control rate of 93 percent). Notably, nine (21 percent) patients were able to proceed to curative intent surgery due to strong anti-tumour activity.



Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide and the second most common cancer in Europe, with over 538,000 people diagnosed in 2022.



