Das Instrument WD9 CA5368771039 LI3 LITHIUM CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2024

The instrument WD9 CA5368771039 LI3 LITHIUM CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2024



Das Instrument NIH GB00BH3VJ782 NETWORK INTERN. (WI)LS-,1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2024

The instrument NIH GB00BH3VJ782 NETWORK INTERN. (WI)LS-,1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2024



Das Instrument 9FY0 CA29876J1084 EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2024

The instrument 9FY0 CA29876J1084 EUROPACIFIC METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2024



Das Instrument DO2 US2435371073 DECKERS OUTDOOR DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2024

The instrument DO2 US2435371073 DECKERS OUTDOOR DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2024



Das Instrument 6Y4 SE0007577895 VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.09.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.09.2024

The instrument 6Y4 SE0007577895 VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.09.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 17.09.2024

© 2024 Xetra Newsboard