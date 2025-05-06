Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Vicore Pharma Holding AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO) - The following resolutions were passed at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) on 6 May 2025.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2024 and discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the consolidated income statement for the financial year 2024 as well as the balance sheet and consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2024. The members of the board of directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the financial year 2024.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, that no dividend shall be paid for 2024 and that the results of the company shall be carried forward.

Election of board members and auditors, and fees to the board of directors and auditors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Hans Schikan, Jacob Gunterberg, Elisabeth Björk, Michael Buschle, Heidi Hunter, Ann J. Barbier and Yasir Al-Wakeel as members of the board of directors for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Hans Schikan was re-elected as the chairman of the board of directors. The audit firm EY AB was re-elected auditor of the company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting.

The AGM further resolved on directors' fees in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal. The AGM further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the fee to the auditor shall be paid as per approved statement of costs.

Guidelines on remuneration to members of group management and board members

The AGM resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to adopt guidelines for remuneration to members of group management and board members.

Approval of the board of directors' remuneration report

The AGM resolved to approve the remuneration report presented by the board of directors.

Authorization to issue new shares

The AGM resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to authorize the board of directors to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles corresponding to not more than 20 per cent of the number of outstanding shares and votes at the time of the AGM.

Introduction of an equity-based program for the members of the board of directors

The AGM resolved in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal to implement an equity-based program for members of the board of directors of the company, comprising not more than 1,070,000 Restricted Share Units (RSU). It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to issue not more than 1,070,000 warrants in order to, at the end of the program, ensure delivery of shares to the participants.

Introduction of a long-term incentive program for the company's senior management and key persons

The AGM resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to implement a long-term incentive program for the senior management and key persons based on yearly grants of options. The total number of options that may be allocated to the participants amounts to not more than 7,000,000. It was further resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to issue not more than 7,000,000 warrants in order to ensure delivery of shares to the participants as well as, if necessary, related security costs.

Amendment of the articles of association

The AGM resolved in accordance with the board of directors' proposal to amend the articles of association so that the limits for the company's share capital and number of shares are changed.

Stockholm, 6 May 2025

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy

Phone: +1 978 269-4372

E-mail: megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO

Phone: +46 70 553 14 65

E-mail: hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 6 May 2025 at 16:25 CEST.

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ)

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

