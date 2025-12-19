Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma To Move To The Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap Segment

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs) today announced that Nasdaq has completed its annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments and will move Vicore Pharma from the Small Cap segment to the Mid Cap segment effective January 2, 2026.

Link to press release from Nasdaq.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR and Comms, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB

Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments

Vicore Pharma to move to the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap segment

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-move-to-the-nasdaq-stockholm-mid-cap-segment-1119381