Vicore Pharma Holding: Increase in Number of Shares and Votes in Vicore Pharma

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) (STO:VICO) ("Vicore"), unlocking the potential of a new class of drug candidates, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced that the number of Vicore shares and votes has increased following the exercise of warrants with subsequent delivery of shares to a participant in the incentive programs Board LTIP 2023 and Board LTIP 2024. The shares were issued through the exercise of 30,652 share awards, which are entitled to an equal number of shares.

Through the share awards, the number of outstanding shares and votes increased by 30,652 and the share capital by 15,325.999852 SEK. As of today, the total number of registered shares and votes amounts to 234,609,771. Furthermore, the registered share capital amounts to 117,304,884.361136 SEK.

For further information, please contact:

Megan Richards, VP of IR, Communications, and Portfolio Strategy, tel: +1 978 269-4372, megan.richards@vicorepharma.com

Hans Jeppsson, CFO, tel: +46 70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

This information is information that Vicore Pharma Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-06-30 09:00 CEST.

