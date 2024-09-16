

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Monday announced updated results from HIMALAYA Phase III study that showed Imfinzi in combination with Imjudo demonstrated a sustained, clinically meaningful overall survival benefit at five years for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).



This 5-year follow-up data showed that a single priming dose of Imjudo added to Imfinzi called the STRIDE regimen reduced the risk of death by 24 percent compared to standard-of-care sorafenib. About 19.6 percent of patients treated with the STRIDE regimen were alive at five years versus 9.4 percent treated with sorafenib.



The company said this is the longest survival follow-up ever reported for a Phase III immunotherapy trial in this setting.



These results from HIMALAYA study will be presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.



