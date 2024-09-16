

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE) announced on Monday that Lauren Peters has been appointed as Chair of the Board, starting September 11, 2024.



Peters, who has been a member of Allegion's Board since 2021, will take over from Kirk Hachigian, who plans to retire in June 2025.



In her new role as Board Chair, Peters will also lead the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. Additionally, Susan Main will step in as the chair of the Audit and Finance Committee, succeeding Peters on the same date.



Peters currently holds board positions at La-Z-Boy and Victoria's Secret and has significant experience as the former executive vice president and CFO of Foot Locker, Inc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News