Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: CANATU PLC (FORMER LIFELINE SPAC I PLC)

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 16 SEPTEMBER 2024 SHARES DELISTING FROM THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: CANATU PLC (FORMER LIFELINE SPAC I PLC) The A-shares of Canatu Plc will be listed on the SPAC segment of regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki for the last time on Monday 16 September 2024. The company's A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on 17 September 2024. A notice about the listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland has been sent separately. Identifiers: Trading code: CANATU ISIN-code: FI4000512496 Orderbook id: 236569 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260