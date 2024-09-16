Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Großes Börsenkino voraus: Dieser einstige "Hot Stock" ist zurück! Ad-hoc: Sofortige Reaktion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5QZ | ISIN: FI4000512496 | Ticker-Symbol: 0CD
Frankfurt
16.09.24
15:29 Uhr
12,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIFELINE SPAC I OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIFELINE SPAC I OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,40013,80016:29
GlobeNewswire
16.09.2024 16:10 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: CANATU PLC (FORMER LIFELINE SPAC I PLC)

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 16 SEPTEMBER  2024   SHARES

DELISTING FROM THE SPAC SEGMENT OF NASDAQ HELSINKI: CANATU PLC (FORMER LIFELINE
SPAC I PLC) 

The A-shares of Canatu Plc will be listed on the SPAC segment of regulated
market of Nasdaq Helsinki for the last time on Monday 16 September 2024. The
company's A-shares will be listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland
on 17 September 2024. 

A notice about the listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland has been
sent separately. 



Identifiers:

Trading code: CANATU

ISIN-code: FI4000512496

Orderbook id: 236569



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.