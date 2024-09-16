VusionGroup Appoints Jim Norred as Chief Commercial Officer for North America

September 16, 2024 - VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced the appointment of Jim Norred as the Group's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for North America. With over 30 years of retail, CPG and technology experience, Jim will lead VusionGroup's Commercial Strategy in the region with a focus on driving revenue growth and market leadership.

Prior to his role with VusionGroup, Jim Norred has served as GM for Retail, CPG and Gaming, Chief Customer Officer at Microsoft, helping retailers in their AI transformation journey, and also as President of Crossmark, one of the largest sales and marketing service providers to Retail and Consumer Goods companies in North America.

"Jim has extensive enterprise and mid-market experience in sales leadership, strategic partnerships and organizational design, which makes him the right person for this next chapter of VusionGroup's growth", said Philippe Bottine, CEO Americas and Group Deputy CEO - VusionGroup. "Jim managed the largest retail clients of Microsoft and his unique track record of scaling global sales teams, selling to the world's largest companies and partnering with developer teams to solve real-world problems will help VusionGroup unlock the power of its solutions."

"As organizations increasingly rely on technology to drive strategy, improve operations and fuel growth, retailers and CPGs need digital platforms and experiences that deliver enterprise value" added Jim Norred, Chief Commercial Officer for North America - VusionGroup. "In an era marked by complex challenges and mandate to capitalize on AI, I am excited to join this amazing team and look forward to the opportunity we have to help our customers transform and accelerate their strategies."

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America. The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce.

By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

