NielsenIQ and VusionGroup Launch Strategic Alliance to Transform Physical Retail Through Advanced Data and Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Solutions

Chicago and Nanterre - May, 6 2025 - NielsenIQ, the world's leading global consumer intelligence company, and VusionGroup, a global leader in smart digital labels, Retail IoT, and customer data solutions for physical commerce are joining forces. This strategic collaboration empowers manufacturers and retailers to maximize their sales performance by harnessing data and using connected technologies that digitalize physical stores.

Operating in over 100 countries, both companies are global leaders in their respective domains. The combined expertise and technology, which includes advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, serves thousands of retailers and manufacturers in the fast-moving and durable consumer goods sectors. The primary objective of this collaboration is to integrate NielsenIQ's and VusionGroup's retail point of sales data, shelf insights and consumer data sets. This integration will help optimize assortment and merchandising tactics, promotion and pricing management, and increase supply chain efficiency.

The combined services will be available in the US, France and Italy first, however, NielsenIQ and VusionGroup are aiming for a rapid penetration of further retail markets in EMEA and North America. Ultimately, this collaboration will enhance consumer preference for retailers and suppliers alike.

Tracey Massey, COO of NielsenIQ, stated: "This exciting relationship demonstrates our continued commitment to revolutionize the way retailers and manufacturers approach growth and consumer engagement. It is yet another perfect example of how combining cutting-edge AI technology and data insights can help the industry become smarter and more efficient."

Thierry Gadou, Chairman and CEO of VusionGroup, added: "We are excited to collaborate with NielsenIQ in this strategic alliance that brings a new level of intelligence and connectivity to physical commerce. By combining our expertise in digital labels and Retail IoT with NielsenIQ's advanced consumer insights and data solutions, we are empowering retailers and manufacturers to make smarter decisions, optimize their operations, and ultimately drive greater performance across their businesses. This is a significant step in transforming the retail landscape, connecting VusionGroup's advanced technology to NIQ data."

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world's population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights-delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms-NIQ delivers the Full View.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.FP - Bloomberg: VU

www.vusion.com

