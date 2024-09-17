Announcement from Biovica International AB's annual general meeting

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) The annual general meeting of Biovica International AB ("Biovica" or the "Company") was held today on 17 September 2024 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

ADOPTION OF THE INCOME STATEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt Biovica's income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT

The annual general meeting resolved to treat the result in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors in the annual report, meaning that the result is carried forward.

DISCHARGE FROM LIABILITY

The directors and the managing director were discharged from liability for the 2023/2024 financial year.

ELECTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AUDITOR AND REMUNERATION

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board shall consist of seven directors and that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration shall be SEK 1,675,000 in total (unchanged since previous year), including remuneration for committee work, and shall be paid to the board of directors and the members of the established committees in the following amounts:

SEK 200,000 (SEK 200,000 last year) for each of the non-employed directors and SEK 450,000 (SEK 450,000) to the chairman provided that the chairman is not an employee.

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration for committee work shall be paid in the following amounts:

SEK 75,000 (SEK 75,000) to the chairman and SEK 37,500 (SEK 37,500) to the other members of the audit committee and the remuneration committee.

Furthermore, it was resolved that the auditor shall be entitled to a fee in accordance with approved invoice.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the current directors Annika Carlsson Berg, Marie-Louise Fjällskog, Maria Holmlund, Lars Holmqvist, Ulf Jungnelius, Anders Rylander and Jesper Söderqvist. Furthermore, it was resolved to re-elect Lars Holmqvist as chairman of the board.

It was also resolved to re-elect the registered audit firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB as the Company's auditor for a period up until the end of the next annual general meeting. Grant Thornton Sweden AB has announced that the authorized auditor Stéphanie Ljungberg continues as main responsible auditor.

AUTHORIZATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO RESOLVE ON ISSUANCES

It was resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors during the period up until the next annual general meeting to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants, with the right to convert and subscribe for shares, respectively, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, corresponding to an increase in the share capital of a maximum of twenty (20) percent based on the total share capital in the Company at the time of the annual general meeting, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off.

The issuances shall be made at a market subscription price, subject to a market issue discount where applicable, and payment shall, in addition to cash payment, be made in kind or by set-off, or otherwise with conditions. A new share issue decided on the basis of the authorization shall take place for the purpose of providing the Company with working capital. If the board of directors decides on an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the reason shall be to provide the Company with working capital and/or new owners of strategic importance to the Company and/or acquisitions of other companies or operations.

For detailed terms regarding the resolutions at the annual general meeting as described above, please refer to the notice and the complete proposals which are available on the Company's website, www.biovica.com.

Contact

Anders Rylander, CEO

Phone: +46 76 666 16 47

E-mail: anders.rylander@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

