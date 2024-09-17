BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation company, will host its inaugural social impact event as part of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Week. The event, scheduled for Tuesday, September 24th, 5:00-7:00pm, will take place at BTS's NYC office in the Empire State Building.

Tackling the theme of Leading in Messy Times the event will bring together global leaders across education, non-profit and for-profit sectors, to discuss how leadership needs to change to suit these increasingly chaotic times. It will also serve as a book release event for Embracing MESSY Leadership, and provide attendees with a complimentary copy and the opportunity to chat with the authors.

We are in messy times. We are in the midst of what has been deemed VUCA when things are becoming more volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. From the recent pandemic to population migration and unpredictable politics to the emergence of artificial intelligence, these raise challenges for those in education, those leading our schools, and those leading our communities. The world is changing.

Speakers include:

Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, Education Cannot Wait

Essie North, CEO, Big Change

Jessica Skon, President and CEO, BTS Group

Rosie Connor, Global Director, BTS Spark

Alyssa Gallagher, Head of BTS Spark, America (West)

The evening will be introduced by Sean Slade, Head of BTS Spark, America (East) and moderated by Anthony Mackay, current Co-Chair of the National Center on Education and the Economy.

"Through BTS Spark, the Foundation arm of BTS, we leverage our consulting, simulations and coaching to serve education and nonprofit leaders to drive meaningful change and strengthen their culture. We're proud to highlight this important work during our inaugural event at UNGA Week," said Jessica Skon, President and CEO, BTS Group.

"More than 224 million children caught in humanitarian crises worldwide need our urgent support in accessing the safety, hope and opportunity that only a quality education can provide. As the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises within the United Nations, Education Cannot Wait is building bridges with thought-leaders, innovators and change agents such as the BTS Spark to build a better world through our common agenda and our common commitment to humanity," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait.

"We believe that via Embracing MESSY Leadership we can offer a framework for all leaders, but especially those in education settings, to lead their schools and communities while embracing the messiness," said Rosie Connor, Global Director, BTS Spark.

Spaces are limited. Interested parties should connect with sean.slade@btsspark.org.

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, delivering results, and inspiring people to do the best work of their lives. Its strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Education Cannot Wait (ECW):

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises within the United Nations. We support quality education outcomes for refugees, internally displaced and other crisis-affected girls, and boys, so no one is left behind. ECW works through the multilateral system to both increase the speed of responses in crises and connect immediate relief and longer-term interventions through multi-year programming. ECW works in close partnership with governments, public and private donors, UN agencies, civil society organizations, and other humanitarian and development aid actors to increase efficiencies and end siloed responses. ECW urgently appeals to public and private sector donors for expanded support to reach even more vulnerable children and youth. On X/Twitter, please follow: @EduCannotWait @YasmineSherif1 @KentPage. Additional information available at: www.educationcannotwait.org.

