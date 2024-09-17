Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.09.2024
Während Gold ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht und Zentralbanken Gold horten, könnte diese eine Aktie um 1.000 % steigen
ACCESSWIRE
17.09.2024 22:38 Uhr
41 Leser
CNH Industrial and Oxfam Partner on Key Social Projects in Tunisia and South Africa

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2024 / CNH

World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH is working with Oxfam to support two social projects in Africa:

• The Sumud Project in Tunisia is focused on micro, small, and medium sized farms.

• The Social Factory Initiative in South Africa is dedicated to creating a new model for plastic recycling and social inclusion.

Both projects are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Sumud (the Arabic word for 'resilience') is a three-year initiative to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Tunisia, specifically in the governorates of Sfax, Mahdia, Siliana, and Tozeur.

The project will help implement resilience and development plans for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as social enterprises, particularly those led by young people, women, or people with disabilities in the agricultural, tourism, and artisanal sectors. In the agricultural sector, it aims to support some 1,000 people in the most vulnerable Tunisian communities.

CNH and Oxfam Italy will provide financial, technical, and training support to develop innovative crisis-management strategies for these businesses. This initiative is also supported by several public and private Italian bodies and Tunisian associations: Fondazione AVSI, Regione Toscana, SHANTI, and APAD (Association for Sustainable Agriculture) and is co-financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation.

As a member of the Advisory Committee, CNH will actively participate in the project selection phase of agricultural enterprises and will subsequently provide its expertise and technology, as well as training and coaching programs to support participants' development and promote the socio-economic integration of young people and women.

Small and medium-sized enterprises in the agriculture, tourism, and handicraft sectors have been particularly hard hit by the ongoing political and economic crisis in Tunisia.

"The participation in the SUMUD project represents our commitment to building a more inclusive and prosperous future for everyone," said Carlo Alberto Sisto, President, EMEA at CNH. "Putting our expertise, technology, and training capabilities at the service of the most vulnerable communities sees us sustainably advance the noble work of farmers to develop innovative strategies that strengthen their resilience."

"Every day, in every country around the world, women face discrimination and inequalities and constitute the majority of people living in poverty," added Roberto Barbieri, General Director of Oxfam Italy. "We believe that there's no economic, social, and environmental justice without gender justice. This is why through our programs we work to ensure that women and girls are able to defend their rights and build a better future for themselves. Thanks to CNH's contribution in our SUMUD project in Tunisia we are aiming to positively change the lives of women agricultural entrepreneurs and local communities."

Hand planting crops in field


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
