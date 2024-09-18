Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024

WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
17.09.24
11:19 Uhr
152,00 Euro
+1,70
+1,13 %
Actusnews Wire
18.09.2024 08:23 Uhr
Médiaperformances and VusionGroup announce a strategic partnership to revolutionize in-store Retail Media

Paris, September 18, 2024 - Médiaperformances, a major player in omnichannel Retail Media in France and a leader in shopper activation media, and VusionGroup (Euronext: VU, FR0010282822), global leader in digitalization solutions for physical commerce, announce the signing of a strategic partnership to create a SaaS platform for delivering and monitoring in-store Retail Media campaigns through IoT technologies.

This partnership combines Médiaperformances' unrivalled expertise in omnichannel Retail Media with VusionGroup's technological innovations in smart labels, IoT and digital solutions for physical commerce. Together, the two companies will launch a Retail Media IoT Cloud platform, offering a cutting-edge solution that addresses the growing need for efficiency and sustainability in the retail sector, notably by reinventing the in-store Retail Media operating model.

An innovative alliance for a renewed in-store experience

This unique partnership promises to bring a new experience to in-store shoppers, with advertising campaigns tailored to each store and sales area. Thanks to its in-depth knowledge of the sector and the power of its network, Médiaperformances will bring its expertise in in-store and digital retail media, while VusionGroup will leverage its technological know-how to create an innovative, agile and high-performance SaaS platform.

Towards a more eco-friendly, agile approach

The new platform will enable retailers to offer enriched customer experiences while reducing their ecological footprint. By automating and optimizing in-store retail media operations, this solution will help reduce waste and improve energy efficiency, thanks to the use of e-Paper displays. The platform's flexibility will enable self-service or managed monitoring according to the specific needs of each territory.

Strategic expansion in France and abroad

Building on their leadership positions, Médiaperformances and VusionGroup are aiming for rapid penetration of retail markets in France. The two companies also have international ambitions, since the partnership will enable them to offer an innovative and sustainable solution to retailers worldwide.

"This strategic partnership with VusionGroup marks a decisive step forward for our company and for the Retail Media sector as a whole. Together, we will not only transform the in-store customer experience, but also promote more sustainable and responsible practices. This collaboration will enable us to push back the boundaries of innovation, offer cutting-edge solutions and play a pioneering role in the transformation of Retail Media," says Claire Koralewski, Managing Director of Médiaperformances.

"We are delighted to be working with Médiaperformances to deliver an innovative solution that will transform retail. Our expertise, combined with the omnichannel vision shared with Médiaperformances, will create significant added value for retailers, brands and consumers", adds Jérôme Hamrit, member of VusionGroup's Executive Committee in charge of Shopper & Retail Media solutions.

About Médiaperformances

Founded in 1985, Médiaperformances is one of France's leading players in retail media, and the undisputed leader in on and off shopper activation media. As part of the Mediaperf Group, Médiaperformances targets brands and media agencies alike, with a range of omnichannel advertising solutions that influence consumer buying behavior.

A partner of major GSA chains (Carrefour, Auchan, E. Leclerc, Intermarché, U, Cora), Médiaperformances counts over a hundred FMCG and non-food advertisers among its customers, including Danone, Nestlé, Unilever, Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Fleury Michon, Borges Tramier, Mutti and HP.

Historically committed to CSR issues, Médiaperformances became France's only BCorp-certified media player in 2021. The company has also been awarded the Great Place To Work label since 2021.

Mediaperformances.net

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5mdaJ1vlmeXx2lvYZlpa2SYaZeSlWbKlpTGxGidapbJbWqUmW9napmeZnFonGhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87735-vusiongroup_mediaperformances_pr.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
