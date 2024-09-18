Public-Private Industry Group Works With U.S. Government Organizations to Protect Critical Communications Networks and Systems

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has been admitted for membership to the Communications Sector Coordinating Council (CSCC), a public-private industry organization that works closely with U.S. government partners to protect the nation's critical communications infrastructure and ensure that networks and systems are secure and resilient.

The CSCC was founded in 2005 with members representing leading telecommunications sector companies that have made a commitment to secure domestic communications infrastructure as cybersecurity threats become a more serious challenge.

Netcracker's admission to the Council further demonstrates its commitment to delivering industry-leading products and services, supported by a robust and resilient security infrastructure. Netcracker has built advanced security capabilities, featuring an all-encompassing framework of solutions and services, designed to give service providers confidence in the security and privacy of their fast-evolving networks, including 5G, multi-cloud environments and the safeguarding of sensitive customer data.

"By joining the CSCC, Netcracker is making an important commitment to the telecommunications industry in the United States, especially as security threats increase," said Robert Mayer, Senior Vice President, Cybersecurity, at broadband industry group USTelecom and Chair of the CSCC. "We are delighted to welcome Netcracker to the Council at this crucial juncture."

"Netcracker's Enhanced Security Plan sets the standard for best security practices in the telecommunications industry," said Samuel Visner, Security Director at Netcracker. "We are honored to be included in this important group to further our ongoing commitment to developing security technologies that will benefit the industry as a whole."

"Our technology offerings enrich the ability of service providers to support their own end users securely, even as more complex networks present us with a significant cybersecurity challenge," said Bob Titus, CTO of Netcracker. "We look forward to working closely with the Council's members and government agencies to secure the country's communications infrastructure."

