New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Elsevier Health, a global leader in medical information and data analytics, today announced the appointment of Mr. Omry Bigger as President, Clinical Solutions at Elsevier Health. He joins Elsevier from LexisNexis Legal & Professional, another part of RELX, a leading global provider of information-based analytic tools.

Omry brings over 14 years of leadership experience from LexisNexis Legal & Professional, where he served as SVP, Large Markets at LexisNexis North America.

Notably, Omry played a pivotal role in the successful commercial roll-out of Lexis+ AI, the first Generative AI offering across RELX. Under Omry's leadership, the Clinical Solutions business will aim to further strengthen its portfolio of trusted products supporting clinicians across the world, including the recently launched ClinicalKey AI.

Jan Herzhoff, President of Elsevier Health said: "With his extensive expertise in commercial go-to-market activities, highly competitive markets, and generative AI, Omry is well-equipped to lead Elsevier's Clinical Solutions business toward accelerated growth. His deep understanding of customer needs and his ability to deliver innovative solutions will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our portfolio and drive growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Omry said: "I am delighted to be joining Elsevier Health at such an exciting time for the business. We are well positioned to take advantage of the many opportunities provided by AI in healthcare, and I look forward in working with the highly skilled and dedicated Clinical Solutions team to deliver exceptional value to customers, and ultimately, to improve patient outcomes."

####

About Elsevier Health

For more than 140 years, Elsevier has supported the work of researchers and healthcare professionals by providing current, evidence-based information that can help empower students and clinicians to provide the best healthcare possible. Growing from our roots, Elsevier Health applies innovation, facilitates insights, and helps drive more informed decision-making for our customers across global health. We support health providers by providing accessible, trusted evidence-based information to take on the infodemic; prepare more future health professionals with effective tools and resources; provide insights that help clinicians improve patient outcomes; deliver healthcare that is truly inclusive; and supports a more personalized and localized healthcare experience.

Diversity and inclusion are the foundation of our innovation, and our teams are committed to creating education and practice solutions that reflect the diversity of our world. Elsevier Health is helping lay the groundwork for more equitable healthcare worldwide; We bring the same rigor to our digital information solutions as we do to our publishing, allowing us to offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive progress for the benefit of every patient.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems. In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, academic leaders, funders, R&D-intensive corporations, doctors, and nurses.

Elsevier employs 9,000 people worldwide, including over 2,500 technologists. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on over 2,800 journals, including The Lancet and Cell; 46,000+ eBook titles; and iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

SOURCE: Elsevier