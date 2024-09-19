Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
CNH Industrial Thailand Spotlights Agriculture Innovation and Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / At its inaugural Thai Media Day, CNH, the world-class equipment, technology, and services company, announced multiple innovation and education initiatives to boost agriculture productivity and sustainability in Thailand.

In partnership with Nakhon Sawan College of Agriculture and Technology (NSCAT), CNH is assisting the transformation of their 45 hectares of arable land and facilities into a model farm to elevate hands-on machinery training, research, knowledge and technology transfer in the local community. CNH will also support the development of a new curriculum focused on modern agriculture machines and precision farming technologies.

Mark Brinn, Managing Director for Southeast Asia and Japan at CNH said: "Our purpose of 'breaking new ground' through innovation, sustainability, and productivity is at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to supporting the sector with climate-smart machinery and technologies that advance the noble work of farmers."

As part of its commitment to developing future farmers, CNH supports agriculture education initiatives in Thailand, including a scholarship programme with Pakdee College. The company also strengthened its collaboration with KMITL covering curriculum design, practical training, and internship programmes. This year, CNH and KMITL signed a Memorandum Agreement which extends the partnership to agriculture research and development (R&D).

Recognized as a Great Place to Work, CNH employs some 200 people in Thailand, which serves as its Asia-Pacific regional headquarters. It supports the farmers and builders in the market with its global Case IH, New Holland, CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment brands.

Mark Brinn Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Japan & Korea, CNH

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
