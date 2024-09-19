Oscillate Plc - Investee company update: Shortwave announces positive pre-clinical results

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

19 September 2024

Oscillate PLC

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Investee company update: Shortwave announces positive pre-clinical results

Oscillate plc is pleased to note the announcement by Shortwave Life Sciences Plc ("Shortwave") (AQSE: PSY), whereby Shortwave has achieved a significant breakthrough in its journey to transform the treatment landscape of eating disorders. Shortwave states that: "The Company [Shortwave] is thrilled to announce positive safety results from its latest pre-clinical pharmacodynamics study, demonstrating the safety of its proprietary psilocybin-based drug combination at elevated doses.

In collaboration with Science in Action, an expert pre-clinical GLP-certified lab in Israel, the study tested the safety of buccal administration of Shortwave's combination drug comprised of psilocybin and a beta carboline."

The full announcement can be found at:

https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4811704

Steve Xerri, Executive Director of Oscillate stated: "As a major stakeholder in Shortwave Life Sciences Plc, we continue to hold 46,668,622 ordinary shares, representing approximately 12.59% of the issued share capital. The announcement demonstrates Shortwave's commitment and success in being able to move to the next stage towards human trials. We remain optimistic that Shortwave will achieve further breakthroughs in meeting "unmet medical needs in mental health with cutting-edge therapeutic approaches, in the field of eating disorders."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

