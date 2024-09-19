Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing the factors driving the progression of neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), today announced that new findings on the anti-neurodegenerative effect of Temelimab in an MS model were presented as a poster at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2024 Congress in Copenhagen, Denmark. The presentation was delivered by Dr. Joel Gruchot from Prof. Patrick Küry's group at the Department of Neurology, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf, Germany, in collaboration with the Department of Neurology at the University of Bern, Switzerland, and the Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Zürich, Switzerland.

The new data presented now evidence that Temelimab rescues HERV-W ENV mediated effects in mice expressing the envelope protein HERV-W ENV. When transgenic animals are treated with an anti HERV-W ENV antibody (mAb ENV01, the mouse equivalent of Temelimab), demyelination, neurodegeneration as well as microglial and astroglial polarization are rescued. These treatment effects were already observed after a single application of the compound. Anti HERV-W ENV therapy is therefore suggested to address consequences of smoldering neurodegenerative processes.

These results build on previous studies using a transgenic model of mice expressing HERV-W ENV which showed that HERV-W ENV expression is associated with and triggers smoldering neurodegenerative pathological mechanisms in MS. In a model of demyelination using cuprizone, these HERV-W ENV expressing mice show a diminished remyelination capacity affecting multiple oligodendroglial stages. In addition, signs of HERV-W ENV dependent axon degeneration are detected in this non-inflammatory model, while microglia and astroglia develop neurotoxic phenotypes upon cuprizone-mediated demyelination. This new model closely replicates the neurodegenerative mechanisms observed in MS, which are believed to be key drivers of long-term disability progression.

"We congratulate Prof. Patrick Küry and his team for this exciting new data that provides the capping stone for the concept of the anti-neurodegenerative effect of Temelimab in a MS model", said Jesús Martin Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro. "These results validate the mechanism of action that explains the promising clinical data GeNeuro has generated regarding key MRI and liquid biomarkers of neurodegeneration in over 300 MS patients. Despite the challenging circumstances the company is currently facing, we remain committed to securing partnerships to continue the development of Temelimab in MS, with a focus on addressing disease progression-the primary unmet medical need in MS today

