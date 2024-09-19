Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: A0HNDR | ISIN: FR0010263202 | Ticker-Symbol: G5I
Frankfurt
19.09.24
11:12 Uhr
41,500 Euro
+1,800
+4,53 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
19.09.2024 18:53 Uhr
112 Leser
PAREF RECEIVED TWO EPRA AWARDS

PAREF, a leading European player in real estate management for more than 30 years,
received two EPRA[1] awards, highlighting the quality of its financial communication and sustainability performance reporting.

BPR (Best Practice Recommendations) Gold Level Award

PAREF has been awarded, once again this year, EPRA BPR Award at Gold level, attesting to the excellence of its financial communication practices. This recognition reflects PAREF's ongoing commitment to ensuring quality and transparency in financial communication.

sBPR (Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations) Silver Level Award

PAREF also received EPRA sBPR Award at Silver level, illustrating its alignment with the best standards in extra-financial reporting. This also demonstrates PAREF's determination and commitment to rolling out its ambitious ESG strategy 'Create More' since 2021.

"We are committed to providing our shareholders and stakeholders with communication of quality and transparency. We are truly delighted with these awards, which underline our quests for excellence, and we will continue our efforts towards best practices. I would like to thank the teams for their contribution and involvement."


Antoine Castro - Chairman & CEO of PAREF Group

Financial agenda

October 30, 2024: Financial information as at September 30, 2024

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management. This 360° approach enables it to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As at June 30, 2024, PAREF Group manages over €3 bn assets under management.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.com

Press contacts

PAREF Group
Samira Kadhi
+33(7) 60 00 59 52
samira.kadhi@paref.com		Shan
Alexandre Daudin / Aliénor Kuentz
+33(6) 34 92 46 15 / +33(6) 28 81 30 83
paref@shan.fr

[1] The European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) is an association whose mission is to promote, develop and represent listed European real estate companies. It plays an active role in public and political debate, and encourages best practice to ensure the cohesion and strengthening of the sector, and to promote better information for investors and stakeholders.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mpidaJuXammcyZuaZcZsaGJlm21mlmXJl2Wdx5OcacmUbHFjl2aTmJTLZnFonG1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87784-pr-paref-rewarded-epra-2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
