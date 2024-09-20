FILING OF A PROPOSED SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY SQLI

(read the full version in PDF)
PRESS RELEASE DATED 20 SEPTEMBER 2024
FILING OF A PROPOSED SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER
ON THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY
INITIATED BY THE COMPANY
Synsion BidCo
PRESENTED BY
DEGROOF PETERCAM
|Presenting bank and guarantor
|OFFER PRICE :
€54 per SQLI share
DURATION OF THE OFFER :
15 trading days
The timetable for the Offer will be determined by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") in accordance with its General Regulation.
This press release (the "Press Release") has been prepared by Synsion BidCo and is being distributed pursuant to the provisions of Article 231-16 of the AMF's General Regulation.
The Offer and the Draft Offer Document (the "Draft Offer Document") remain subject to review by the AMF.
|IMPORTANT NOTICE
In accordance with the provisions of article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 237-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulation ("RGAMF"), in the event that, at the end of the Offer, the number of SQLI shares not tendered by minority shareholders (with the exception of shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to shares held by the Offeror) does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of SQLI, Synsion BidCo intends to apply to the AMF for the implementation, within a period of three (3) months following the closing of the Offer, of a squeeze-out procedure in order to have the SQLI shares not tendered to the Offer (other than the shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to the shares held by the Offeror) transferred to it, in return for a unitary compensation equal to the Offer price per SQLI share.
The Press Release should be read in conjunction with all other documents published in connection with the Offer. In particular, in accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulations, a description of the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Synsion BidCo will be made available to the public no later than the day before the opening of the Offer. A press release will be issued to inform the public of the procedures for making these documents available.
The Draft Offer Document is available on the Company's website (www.sqli.com) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). It may be obtained free of charge from the Offeror and Banque Degroof Petercam in Paris (Degroof Petercam Investment Banking, 44, rue de Lisbonne, 75008 Paris, France).
|Disclaimer
This Press Release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries.
The Offer is not addressed to persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted from any country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. The Press Release is not intended for distribution in such countries. Accordingly, persons into whose possession this Announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any local restrictions that may apply.
Synsion BidCo accepts no liability for any breach by any person of such restrictions.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87789-communique-projet-note-information-synsion-bidco-eng.pdf
