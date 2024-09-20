FILING OF A PROPOSED SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY SQLI

IMPORTANT NOTICE





In accordance with the provisions of article L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 237-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulation ("RGAMF"), in the event that, at the end of the Offer, the number of SQLI shares not tendered by minority shareholders (with the exception of shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to shares held by the Offeror) does not represent more than 10% of the share capital and voting rights of SQLI, Synsion BidCo intends to apply to the AMF for the implementation, within a period of three (3) months following the closing of the Offer, of a squeeze-out procedure in order to have the SQLI shares not tendered to the Offer (other than the shares subject to a liquidity mechanism and/or assimilated to the shares held by the Offeror) transferred to it, in return for a unitary compensation equal to the Offer price per SQLI share.



The Press Release should be read in conjunction with all other documents published in connection with the Offer. In particular, in accordance with article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulations, a description of the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Synsion BidCo will be made available to the public no later than the day before the opening of the Offer. A press release will be issued to inform the public of the procedures for making these documents available.