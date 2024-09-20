DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 20-Sep-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 20 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 20 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 189,462 Highest price paid per share: 128.50p Lowest price paid per share: 126.50p 127.4881p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 336,458,690 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (336,458,690) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.4881p 189,462

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1584 128.50 08:19:18 00071467397TRLO0 XLON 6700 128.00 09:52:26 00071469903TRLO0 XLON 7164 128.00 10:45:48 00071471402TRLO0 XLON 7238 128.00 10:45:48 00071471403TRLO0 XLON 11852 128.00 14:20:40 00071476769TRLO0 XLON 12 128.00 14:20:40 00071476770TRLO0 XLON 866 128.00 14:39:21 00071477208TRLO0 XLON 3 128.00 14:39:21 00071477209TRLO0 XLON 8494 128.00 14:39:21 00071477210TRLO0 XLON 698 128.00 14:39:21 00071477211TRLO0 XLON 3087 128.00 14:52:39 00071477702TRLO0 XLON 797 128.00 14:52:39 00071477703TRLO0 XLON 3993 128.00 14:54:19 00071477754TRLO0 XLON 870 128.00 14:54:19 00071477755TRLO0 XLON 262 128.00 15:41:49 00071479598TRLO0 XLON 921 128.00 15:41:49 00071479599TRLO0 XLON 1417 128.00 15:41:49 00071479600TRLO0 XLON 318 128.00 15:41:49 00071479601TRLO0 XLON 768 128.00 15:41:49 00071479602TRLO0 XLON 769 128.00 15:41:49 00071479603TRLO0 XLON 5000 128.00 15:49:01 00071479910TRLO0 XLON 1442 128.00 15:57:01 00071480112TRLO0 XLON 833 128.00 15:57:01 00071480113TRLO0 XLON 2206 128.00 15:57:01 00071480114TRLO0 XLON 843 128.00 15:57:01 00071480115TRLO0 XLON 26 128.00 15:57:01 00071480116TRLO0 XLON 3899 127.50 08:23:20 00071467528TRLO0 XLON 1569 127.50 08:23:20 00071467529TRLO0 XLON 1716 127.50 08:23:20 00071467530TRLO0 XLON 504 127.50 09:38:07 00071469656TRLO0 XLON 59 127.50 09:42:05 00071469718TRLO0 XLON 8135 127.50 10:45:56 00071471405TRLO0 XLON 8852 127.50 12:17:57 00071473423TRLO0 XLON 7136 127.50 12:17:57 00071473424TRLO0 XLON 2984 127.50 12:39:12 00071474008TRLO0 XLON 3449 127.50 13:06:56 00071474471TRLO0 XLON 7166 127.50 13:06:56 00071474472TRLO0 XLON 1240 127.50 13:37:16 00071475025TRLO0 XLON 294 127.50 13:37:16 00071475026TRLO0 XLON 2641 127.50 13:37:16 00071475027TRLO0 XLON 2428 127.50 13:37:16 00071475028TRLO0 XLON 88 127.50 13:37:16 00071475029TRLO0 XLON 874 127.50 13:37:16 00071475030TRLO0 XLON 1454 127.50 15:38:59 00071479505TRLO0 XLON 144 127.50 15:38:59 00071479506TRLO0 XLON 933 127.50 15:38:59 00071479507TRLO0 XLON 759 127.50 15:38:59 00071479508TRLO0 XLON 7 127.50 15:38:59 00071479509TRLO0 XLON 824 127.50 15:38:59 00071479510TRLO0 XLON 7463 127.00 15:22:19 00071478797TRLO0 XLON 1803 127.00 16:10:50 00071480670TRLO0 XLON 5315 127.00 16:10:50 00071480671TRLO0 XLON 18207 127.00 16:20:04 00071481115TRLO0 XLON 2040 127.00 16:20:04 00071481116TRLO0 XLON 1557 127.00 16:20:15 00071481121TRLO0 XLON 1007 127.00 16:20:27 00071481124TRLO0 XLON 3162 127.00 16:20:27 00071481125TRLO0 XLON 6426 127.00 16:20:27 00071481126TRLO0 XLON 7063 127.00 16:20:29 00071481129TRLO0 XLON 7020 126.50 08:41:12 00071468001TRLO0 XLON 9 126.50 15:32:10 00071479164TRLO0 XLON 3072 126.50 16:10:52 00071480672TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

