Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Relief Therapeutics Announces $2 Million Milestone Under Royalty Sales Agreement
GENEVA (SEPT. 23, 2024) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced it will receive a $2 million milestone payment from SWK Funding LLC (SWK) this month, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of Zevra Therapeutics Inc.'s arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.
The payment is part of the previously announced royalty monetization agreement between Relief and SWK. Under this agreement, Relief received an initial $5.75 million in August 2024 and is eligible to receive up to an additional $5.25 million contingent on specific milestones. With the FDA's approval of arimoclomol, the first $2 million milestone has now been successfully met. Relief remains eligible for $3.25 million if OLPRUVA's quarterly net sales reach $1.5 million by the end of the third quarter of 2025. Further details about the agreement can be found in the press release issued on August 5, 2024.
