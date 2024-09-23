Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") is excited to announce the appointment of Ms. Egle Gedrimaite, as the new Head of Global Business Development, effective October 1, 2024. Egle Gedrimaite will report to Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo. With extensive experience in expanding global business operations and driving strategic market growth, Egle is a valuable addition to Cosmo's management team, as the Company continues its ambitious expansion plans.

Egle brings 15 years of experience as Business Development director and Alliance management in pharmaceutical, medical device and nutraceutical industries. Her expertise ranges from developing successful business both in B2B and B2C sectors, steering the growth of both established and newly developed products. Her cross-functional attitude and experience brings her to drive development projects from inception to completion, working in collaboration with all corporate functions to ensure a successful outcome. She holds a degree in International Communications and Communication Systems in International Relations from the Università per Stranieri di Perugia (Italy) and has previously worked for Sofar and Alfasigma.

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo, commented: "I would like our shareholders to feel the positive energy and forward momentum at Cosmo. We are not just expanding our business; we are fostering a culture that values innovation and excellence at every level. With leaders like Egle on board, I am excited about the path ahead and our capacity to achieve remarkable growth."

Egle Gedrimaite also shared her excitement, saying: "Joining Cosmo Pharmaceuticals as Head of Global Business Development at this dynamic stage is an incredible opportunity. I am inspired by Cosmo's vision and the energy within the team, and I am eager to contribute to our shared goals of global leadership and industry innovation."

Reflecting on his first three months as CEO, Giovanni continued: "My journey with Cosmo has been incredibly rewarding so far, marked by a strong sense of purpose and a clear vision for the future. We are embracing a mindset of growth, innovation, and the empowerment of top talent across our organization. Egle's appointment as Head of Global Business Development is a testament to our commitment to these values, and I am confident that her expertise will be pivotal as we expand our global footprint and create lasting value for our shareholders."

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. The current growth drivers, including the state-of-the-art GI Genius intelligent endoscopy system that enhances polyp detection rates during colonoscopy and the prescription drug Winlevi® to treat acne are generating substantial revenue streams. The Company's proprietary MMX® technology enables targeted delivery of active ingredients in the colon and is a cornerstone of its product development. Cosmo also has a robust clinical development pipeline, which includes Breezula® for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company currently has approximately 300 employees, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Calendar of Events

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, California November 11-14, 2024

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, London November 19-21, 2024

